Poteau man arrested for procuring obscene material from a minor

MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - A Poteau man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is in police custody.

35-year-old Stephen Michael Newman was arrested by the McAlester Police Department without incident on Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.

Newman had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear for court multiple times.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Newman was arrested in November 2020 for one count of procuring obscene material, which is a felony.

OSBI and the Internet Crimes Against Children, ICAC, task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, NCMEC, that Newman was having online chats with a minor child in Idaho.

According to OSBI, Idaho law enforcement secured a search warrant and determined the IP address associated with the tip was from an address in Poteau.

During the investigation, agents discovered that Newman had been requesting sexually explicit photos and videos from the girl in Idaho.

A search warrant was secured for Newman’s electronic devices. On those devices, agents found more than 50 items of evidence including photographs and videos of child pornography and child sexual abuse.

According to OSBI, after Newman’s arrest in November 2020, he bonded out of jail and did not return to court for any appearances.

On Thursday McAlester Officers transported Newman to the Pittsburg County jail.

The OSBI received a tip and Newman was in custody three hours after an appeal to the public for assistance in locating him.

Newman is facing one count of Procuring Obscene Material.

