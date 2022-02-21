Texoma Local
Ukraine-Russian conflict driving up high gas prices in Texoma

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gas prices are becoming an unfriendly welcome for drivers pulling up to the pump.

“It’s very difficult to drive up to the pump and see the prices higher, but, unfortunately, that’s what it is,” said Todd Edmundson, who stopped to get gas Sunday.

“I’m not a big fan of it,” said Tara Wilkerson, a driver getting gas. “Like it used to take me 30 bucks to like fill up my tank, but now it takes like 50 dollars.”

According to AAA, regular unleaded gas sits at just over 3 dollars in Sherman and Denison.

That’s a 25 cent jump from last month and almost a dollar difference from gas prices a year ago.

“You think like three dollars isn’t that much money, but then like it adds up if you actually want a full tank,” said Wilkerson.

CEO of Douglass Distributing, Brad Douglass, said the main problem for higher gas rates is halfway across the world in Russia and Ukraine as tensions rise.

“It’s a real interesting pivotal point, and unfortunately, it translates into some very high volatility in the oil markets,” said Douglass.

He said Russia produces about 11 percent of the world’s crude oil.

“Unfortunately, as late as November, Russia was our number 2 oil supplier,” said Douglass.

Many drivers said they’re holding on to hope for lower prices in the coming weeks.

“It’s just something we have to get through, and I think they’ll eventually get back down,” said Edmundson.

But Douglass said the higher dollar signs could be here for a while.

“Gosh, we think these higher gas prices are going to last as long as that conflict does there in Ukraine and Russia,” said Douglass. “It’s the most liquid commodity industry in the world.”

And Douglass warns if Russia invades, prices could go up even more.

