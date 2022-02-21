Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wilson police looking for shooting suspect

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the cop in the vest twice before running away.
The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the cop in the vest twice before running away.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Wilson is offering a $5,000 reward after a Wilson officer was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

Officer Tyler Skinner was patrolling near the school around 3:30 a.m. when he stopped to speak with a man near the football field.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the cop in the vest twice before running away. Officer Skinner returned fire and is okay.

Police said they have some body cam footage and are hoping it helps them find the suspect, though it hasn’t been released at this time.

Wilson Police Chief Coley said he has requested the help of OSBI.

The suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office or the Wilson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson is a...
Texas Top 10 most wanted sex offender caught in Sherman
The Texas Penal Code does not specifically provide a code section for construction or...
North Central Texas BBB warns of alleged serial scammer, local victim shares story
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare
Jailer Brandon Stansbury was arrested for helping four inmates escape from the McCurtain County...
McCurtain Co. jailer charged with assisting inmates escape, bringing drugs into jail
A man accused of a robbery at a Sherman Get and Go convenience store was indicted.
Krum man indicted for alleged aggravated robbery in Sherman

Latest News

A record number of people came out to Blue River this weekend for the trout fishing tournament.
Blue River busy with fishermen for trout derby
Gas prices are becoming an unfriendly welcome for drivers pulling up to the pump as they soar...
Ukraine-Russian conflict driving up high gas prices in Texoma
Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
Pickup truck hits home, police looking for driver
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 28-year-old Michael Deray Johnson is a...
Texas Top 10 most wanted sex offender caught in Sherman