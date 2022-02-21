Wilson police looking for shooting suspect

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Wilson is offering a $5,000 reward after a Wilson officer was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

Officer Tyler Skinner was patrolling near the school around 3:30 a.m. when he stopped to speak with a man near the football field.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the cop in the vest twice before running away. Officer Skinner returned fire and is okay.

Police said they have some body cam footage and are hoping it helps them find the suspect, though it hasn’t been released at this time.

Wilson Police Chief Coley said he has requested the help of OSBI.

The suspect is a white male who was last seen wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office or the Wilson Police Department.

