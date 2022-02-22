Texoma Local
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than a dozen people were involved.

Many neighbors still can’t believe it.

“Reporter: You saw the fight ... what was your reaction when you saw it?”

“What the hail,” said Vickie Rayford

Fifteen people fighting in the street.

That’s what Vickie Rayford saw when she looked out her window Friday night.

“War,” said Rayford. “That’s what it looked like. A war.”

Sherman police said it started near the intersection of S. Vaden street and Cherry between two kids and escalated as more kids and then adults joined in.

“This thing started and grew without any police being contacted until it was at the point where there is fifteen people in an all-out fight in the street,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen, the Sherman Police Public Information Officer.

“You didn’t know who was where or what was who and cars hitting cars and cars running down the street hitting cars and innocent people getting hurt,” said Rayford. “It was unreal.”

Police said an adult trying to get away from the scene hit a 12-year-old boy with a car sending him to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Little baby went to the hospital,” said Rayford. “He could’ve been dead.”

Police did not arrest anyone on the scene, but they said they turned a report into the DA’s office to possibly file charges against all 15 people.

They could face anything ranging from disorderly conduct to participation in a riot.

“Large fights like this... no,” said Mullen. “This is kinda an irregularity. We do get fights, but a large scale like this is pretty uncommon.”

Days later, Rayford said she still can’t believe what she saw and hopes it never happens again.

“Can’t we just get along, it’s 2022, and life is too short,” said Rayford.

