Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals
Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
Pickup truck hits home, police arrest driver hours later
David Hageman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after he found sleeping in an Ardmore...
Man found in Ardmore dumpster arrested

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
Built on Williams’ popularity as a brash radio host, the show has been a success for...
‘Wendy Williams Show’ ending after 13 seasons
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury to be finalized in Breonna Taylor-related shooting case