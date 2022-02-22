Texoma Local
First complete series of U.S President bobbleheads unveiled on Presidents’ Day

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first complete series of United States President bobbleheads.

The series includes Dwight D. Eisenhower, who served as the nation’s 34th President.

Eisenhower was born in Denison and raised in Abilene, Kansas. He served in the Army and was the Supreme Commander of the troops invading France on D-Day in 1944.

As President, Eisenhower obtained a truce in Korea and worked to ease the tensions of the Cold War during his two terms in office.

To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the...
To celebrate Presidents’ Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first complete series of United States President bobbleheads.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The series includes each United States President on a base that features a replica of the White House, and each bobblehead is individually numbered to the year that the president was elected.

The collection includes every United States President:

George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Johnson, Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield, Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Woodrow Wilson, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John. F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

The bobbleheads are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order or $1,250 for the complete set.

According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the Joe Biden and Donald Trump bobbleheads are in stock now while the others are expected to ship in May.

The bobbleheads are only available at www.BobbleheadHall.com

