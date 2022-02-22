Texoma Local
Friends and family of woman found dead in burning apartment still searching for answers

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A memorial service on Monday afternoon honored the woman who was found dead in her apartment after it caught fire a week ago.

Last Monday 34-year-old Lauren Hendon was found dead in her apartment after it caught on fire just after 3a.m.

One week later, family and friends gathered outside her apartment, they talked about her memory and the legacy she left behind.

“She was very honest, loving, beautiful, encouraging to people, positive for people, always saw the best in people,” Close Friends to Lauren, Kailey and Jennifer Crane said.

Loving is just one word many people used to describe 34-year-old Lauren Hendon.

Denison Fire Rescue found her and her dog dead in the back room of her burning apartment in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day.

The uncertainty surrounding the case, what caused the fire, and how she died, keeps her family up at night.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions and I know that people needed a little bit of closure and together maybe we could piece some stuff together and figure out what was happening as far as her death is concerned,” Biological Mother to Lauren, Kimberlie Chapman said.

Lauren was adopted at a young age, but Chapman said they reunited a few years back, it makes the pain of losing her again, devastating.

“So we were just getting to know each other and just getting to the part where … I miss her very much,” Chapman said.

Hendon’s neighbors at the East Coast Apartments, family, and friends came out to her corner apartment to support one another.

“Lauren was loved by many and we wanted to definitely show support in the family that we loved her,” Jennifer Crane said.

For many, it was their first time to see the apartment since the fire.

“I miss her a lot and so does my sister and I just miss her a lot,” Stepson of Lauren, Riley Droigk said.

Droigk said his favorite memories with his stepmom are all the walks they went on.

“I wish that you didn’t die because I really miss you and so does Gene and Kim and I didn’t want you to die,” Droigk said.

The cause of Hendon’s death still has not been released, but Denison police said the case is still open.

