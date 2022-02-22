Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas

GRAPHIC: Amarillo police increased the reward for tips on the suspect in a hit and run that injured two women. (KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV, KFDA reported. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Surveillance video from Craig Gualtiere shows the hit-and-run from across the street.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals
Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
Pickup truck hits home, police arrest driver hours later
David Hageman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after he found sleeping in an Ardmore...
Man found in Ardmore dumpster arrested

Latest News

U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii
Anchor Neil Cavuto appears on the set of his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox...
‘It was touch-and-go’: Fox News host Neil Cavuto says he nearly died from COVID-19
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’