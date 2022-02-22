Texoma Local
Southern Okla. farms included in statewide illegal marijuana sting operation

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk processed marijuana were seized from the farms during Tuesday’s operation, including this one in Marshall County (Sheriff Donald Yow)(The Marshall County Sheriffs Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KXII) - On Tuesday the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led a massive multi-agency operation targeting criminal organizations growing and trafficking marijuana for the black market including farms in southern Oklahoma.

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said more than 200 state, federal and local law enforcement officers executed search warrants and arrest warrants early Tuesday morning at a dozen locations across the state tied to this on-going investigation.

“For over a year, OBN has been targeting numerous individuals and organizations that have moved to Oklahoma from out-of-state and used fraudulent business structures and ‘ghost owners’ to obtain their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana licenses,” said Woodward.

Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk processed marijuana were seized from the farms during Tuesday’s operation.

According to OBN, two of these farms are in Wilson, one is in Ratliff City, and another in Madill. They are:

-594 Bear Hollow, Wilson, OK (Big Buddha Farms)

-13481 Sartin RD, Madill, OK (M Green Farms)

-25720 Batson RD, Burneyville, OK (KYY Farms)

-805 Anshultz, Wilson, OK (Soft Green Farms)

Woodward said this investigation identified brokers moving millions of dollars in marijuana from multiple Oklahoma farms onto the black markets in states including, but not limited to Californian, North Carolina, Missouri, Indiana, and Texas.

Woodward said search warrants were served at nine farms and three residential locations connected to these illegal shipments and thirteen arrest warrants were issued for people in Oklahoma linked to the investigation, as well as ones in Californian and three in Texas, with more arrests expected as the investigation continues.

1. XIUMENG LYU – Carter County Jail (One of the main targets of the investigation)

2. SHI YANG – Stephens County Jail

3. NAN WENG – Canadian County Jail

4. DEAN ZHENG – Cleveland County Jail

5. WILL CHEN – Marshall County Jail

“As these investigations move forward, we plan to file charges on these criminal brokers, business owners, land owners, and entities that helped facilitate the fraudulent documentation allowing these criminal organizations to get an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana license,” said Woodward.

OBN Director Donnie Anderson said more of these large-scale law enforcement operations are planned as his agency continues to investigate hundreds of suspected illegal marijuana growing operations around the state.

“We are sending a clear and powerful message today that Oklahoma is not a safe haven for criminals who think they can hide behind a Medical Marijuana license,” said Anderson.

Woodward said those arrested in this operation face a variety of charges including aggravated trafficking and aggravated manufacturing.

OBN will also be filing asset forfeiture on multiple vehicles, bank accounts, cash, equipment and at least eight of the properties linked to these illegal marijuana shipments and money laundering.

The Marshall County Sheriffs Office working with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Madill Police Department and the...

Posted by Donald Yow on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

