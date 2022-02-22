Server shot in face over missing hamburger recalls ‘bleeding out’

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WISN) - Twin sisters in Wisconsin are facing attempted homicide charges while the restaurant worker they are accused of shooting and beating is recovering in a neck brace.

Anthony Rodriguez, 26, says he was the only server working around midnight Jan. 30 at a George Webb location in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He says a few customers became upset over an incomplete order and were asked to leave, but instead, one of them opened fire.

Shot in the face over a $3 hamburger, Rodriguez says he thought his life was over. One of the customers stomped his face while he was on the ground after the shooting.

Anthony Rodriguez, a 26-year-old restaurant server, feared he’d never see his son again when he was allegedly shot in the face and beaten by upset customers. (Source: Anthony Rodriguez, WISN via CNN)

“I do remember just laying on the ground and just bleeding out,” he said. “I was in so much shock. I don’t really remember being in much pain, but I remember kind of internally freaking out and being very scared and just telling myself, ‘Wow, I’m probably gonna die here.’”

He feared he’d never see his son again. The little boy is only 3, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses.

“Just disappointment that it had to come to this and disappointment that I was almost taken away from my family,” Rodriguez said.

A little more than two weeks after the incident, Rodriguez is out of the hospital, wearing a neck brace to stabilize part of his spine fractured by the bullet.

“The bullet went through my upper lip and took out my upper teeth and cracked my bottom teeth, so those will have to be replaced. There’s still big fragments in my throat from the bullet,” he said. “It’s amazing I’m able to walk. It’s amazing I’m able to speak.”

Police arrested 20-year-old twin sisters Breanta and Bryanna Johnson. They each face a single count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and are being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

“I hope they get the judgment that they deserve because it was brutal what they did,” Rodriguez said. “I never expected to get shot just being a server.”

If convicted, each of the suspects could face up to 65 years in prison.

