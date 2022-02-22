Sherman council makes next step toward backup water treatment generator

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Monday night at the Sherman council meeting, council approved the search for competitive bidding for a backup generator for an essential city service. An update on the latest in the city’s efforts in getting their hands on an important piece of equipment, for the best cost.

“Tonight we voted to open it up to take bids,” said Josh Stevenson, Sherman City Councilman.

Another step toward security of city wide services.

“It’s a good step in the right direction to finally getting this thing wrapped up so that we can ensure that we’ll always have water and power,” said Stevenson.

The city of Sherman is in the process of purchasing a backup generator for the water treatment plant, something they initiated after last year’s winter storm.

“We knew there was going to be a big run to fix the problems and for municipalities to sort of ensure themselves,” said Stevenson.

In the meantime, the city had the treatment facility put onto the critical load circuit, the same as hospitals and emergency services, to avoid outages.

“I think we’ve sort of made it through the most dangerous part of this winter, and now we have 9 months to get as much done as possible to protect the city from next winter,” said Stevenson.

The meeting agenda estimates the cost may be around $1.4 million, from the Greater Texoma Utility Authority Open Market Budget.

“It is my fervent wish that by next winter we can go to the citizens of Sherman and say we have a very good feeling about the work we’ve done to protect you during another ice storm,” said Stevenson.

“Projects of this scale just take years and years to complete so as much as we’d love to wave a magic wand and have it done it does take a lot of votes and a lot of work and a lot of money and unfortunately a lot of time too,” said Stevenson.

