SIGNIFICANT ICE EVENT Wed-Thu

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern Oklahoma for Wed-Thu, with a Winter Weather Advisory, slightly less serious (but still important) advisory in effect for the rest of the viewing area including all of our north Texas counties.

Temperatures are cold and getting colder, we should generally in the 20s by sunrise. This helps set the stage for accumulating ice Wednesday and Thursday. On top of that, gusty winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue overnight, wind chills will run around 10 degrees.

In the upper atmosphere, a large upper low over California will track steadily eastward, this brings the most intense round of precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday morning, travel is expected to become very difficult by sunrise Thursday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: 90% Freezing rain or sleet

Thursday: 90% Freezing rain or sleet

Friday: Decreasing clouds, cold

Saturday: 30% Rain

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: Sunny, warmer

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

