Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

SIGNIFICANT ICE EVENT Wed-Thu

Travel expected to become very difficult in some areas!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of southern Oklahoma for Wed-Thu, with a Winter Weather Advisory, slightly less serious (but still important) advisory in effect for the rest of the viewing area including all of our north Texas counties.

Temperatures are cold and getting colder, we should generally in the 20s by sunrise. This helps set the stage for accumulating ice Wednesday and Thursday. On top of that, gusty winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue overnight, wind chills will run around 10 degrees.

In the upper atmosphere, a large upper low over California will track steadily eastward, this brings the most intense round of precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday  morning, travel is expected to become very difficult by sunrise Thursday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: 90% Freezing rain or sleet

Thursday: 90% Freezing rain or sleet

Friday: Decreasing clouds, cold

Saturday: 30% Rain

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Monday: Sunny, warmer

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals
Sherman police are on the hunt Sunday for a driver who they say hit a home in broad daylight.
Pickup truck hits home, police arrest driver hours later
David Hageman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after he found sleeping in an Ardmore...
Man found in Ardmore dumpster arrested

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail