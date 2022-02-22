Texoma Local
Storms Overnight, Arctic Front Tuesday, Ice Threat Wednesday

Much colder weather on the way
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Monday temperatures ran way above average for late February, and with clouds and a southerly wind, temperatures will hold into the 60s most of the night. Gusty winds of 15 to 25 mph will continue overnight, they will shift to chilly north winds on Tuesday as a dry arctic front passes. The cold air will continue to spill southward Tuesday night and Wednesday, most spots won’t break freezing on Wednesday

Looking in the upper levels, weak wave passes tonight with a chance for thunderstorms, a few could be marginally severe thanks to the unseasonably warm and humid air mass.

Sunshine should dominate a windy and cool Tuesday before a much more powerful upper level low slings clouds and rain over Texoma Wednesday. It looks like a good bit of this rain will freeze on contact with the ground (freezing rain), so ice accumulation will be a threat. A chance for cold rain, freezing rain and sleet will continue until the low passes Thursday night.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Sunny, windy, and colder

Wednesday: 90% Rain, freezing rain, or sleet

Thursday: 80% Rain, sleet or snow

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold

Saturday: 30% Rain

Sunday: 20% Rain

Monday: Sunny and cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

