TX-DOT prepping roads for another round of wintery temperatures

(KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation has begun pretreating roads in the Texoma area south of the Red River.

TX-DOT said it will be treating the entire US-75 corridor from the Grayson-Colin line up north to the border with Oklahoma as necessary, and I-30.

A spokesperson for TX-DOT said they’re hoping this next round of wintery weather won’t bring a significant ice accumulation but crews will be working 12 hour shifts in the 9 counties they service in the area.

That includes Grayson, Fannin and Lamar counties.

After main highways are treated crews will be putting the brining solution, which is a mixture of water and sodium chloride on bridges and overpasses that have a history of icing.

TX-DOT deployed crews to pretreat the roads at 10 am Wednesday morning.

For drivers, TX-DOT said to give crews treating the roads space to work and drive to the road conditions.

