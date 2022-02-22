Texoma Local
TX-DOT prepping roads for another round of wintery temperatures

The Texas Department of Transportation has begun pretreating roads in the Texoma area south of...
The Texas Department of Transportation has begun pretreating roads in the Texoma area south of the Red River.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation has begun pretreating roads in the Texoma area south of the Red River.

TX-DOT said it will be treating the entire US-75 corridor from the Grayson-Colin line up north to the border with Oklahoma as necessary, and I-30.

A spokesperson for TX-DOT said they’re hoping this next round of wintery weather won’t bring a significant ice accumulation but crews will be working 12 hour shifts in the 9 counties they service in the area.

That includes Grayson, Fannin and Lamar counties.

After main highways are treated crews will be putting the brining solution, which is a mixture of water and sodium chloride on bridges and overpasses that have a history of icing.

TX-DOT deployed crews to pretreat the roads at 10 am Wednesday morning.

For drivers, TX-DOT said to give crews treating the roads space to work and drive to the road conditions.

