Another Round of Ice Tonight/Thursday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Texoma through mid-day Thursday as another round of sleet and freezing rain heads our way overnight, Thursday morning travel is going to be a challenge! Temperatures are bitterly cold overnight, mid-teens north to low 20s south. They won’t change much through sunrise.

The first batch of precipitation passed right on schedule Wednesday morning, farther west a large upper low will provide strong lifting late tonight into Thursday, generating another round of frozen precip. Strong over-running of warm air above this frigid surface air is also a factor. Additional precipitation may amount to another quarter of an inch of sleet and freezing rain combined, and perhaps even a little snow. Messy travel to say the least!

Once the upper low passes Thursday evening, clouds clear out on Friday and this should melt all of the ice off of the roads.

Saturday will be chilly with a chance of rain, but warmer winds boost highs into the 60s by Monday an 70 degrees by Wednesday. So, your heater should get a break next week!

Here’s your 7-Day:

Thursday: 100% Freezing rain or sleet, ending afternoon

Friday: Mostly sunny and not as cold

Saturday: 30% Rain

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny, warmer

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, 70 degrees!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

