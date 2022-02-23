Texoma Local
Cartwright blessing box restored after being burned to the ground

A community blessing box in Cartwright which holds non-perishable foods and other items has...
A community blessing box in Cartwright which holds non-perishable foods and other items has been restored after it was burned down along with everything inside.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A community blessing box in Cartwright, which holds non-perishable foods and other items, was burned down along with everything inside around 5 am Saturday morning.

Blessing Box co-founder Dana Johnston woke up to the sound of cans exploding and a revving engine.

“My husband came out to see what was going on, he thought he heard gun shots, but what he heard was food exploding in our blessing box where somebody poured accelerant on it and burned it on purpose,” Johnston said.

Johnston, and her co-founder Dotti Gates-Holman started the blessing box which is located on Willafa Woods Road in late last year.

Johnston said the fire department is investigating the blessing box burning down as an arson and said an accelerant was used.

After it was burned down Johnston put a crate out that afternoon in the same spot and stocked it with food.

“There are people that are needing food to stay warm, blankets, whatever we do we need to keep people warm and think of others out here,” Johnston said.

Monday Johnston had a metal blessing box built which stand in the same spot as the old one.

She’s currently working to get another one put up on the north end of Cartwright. To the person who burned the box down Johnston said “we pray for you.”

“There has to be something that would make you do that to us,” Johnston said. “We will forgive you because it’s not our job to seek vengeance.”

