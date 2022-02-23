Denison council approves 3 backup generators for city water facilities

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - We told you yesterday about how Sherman is working to improve city services to prevent outages in winter storms. Denison is taking a different approach.

With another winter storm approaching, the city of Denison is looking to keep the water running. Public works brought a purchase proposal to city council Tuesday night.

“The goal is to get approval for the funding of the generators. It’s for 3 generators. One for our water plant, one for our pump station and one for one of our water towers,” said Carrie Jones, Director of Public Works.

The city said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring all public water systems to have backup generators in place by July 1st.

“All public water systems that serve over a certain number of customers are required to have emergency backup power,” said Jones.

But with nearly every city in Texas looking for the same equipment, Denison chose to go a different route with a quicker turn around.

“If you want to buy a new generator right now the wait time is 12-18 months. And so we can have these on the ground here in 2 weeks,” said Jones.

Three generators, used, but with a lot of life still in them.

“We still have the warranty on them and so we have assurances that they will work,” said Jones

The purchase was approved by the city. $268,500 will be paid from the city’s capital improvement fund. A permanent solution for backup power ...

“We have a dual feed at our water plant which we never thought would fail but given the ERCOT shut down last year, you know that kind of proved that there were faults even in our dual feed power that we have out there,” said Jones.

They anticipate having the generators at the 3 facilities in the next 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.