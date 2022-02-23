Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ex-NYPD union president surrendering to criminal charges

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.
Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president is expected to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office.

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday. Mullins was known for clashing with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home.

He retired from the NYPD in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk...
Southern Okla. farms included in statewide illegal marijuana sting operation
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Friends, family of woman found dead in burning apartment still searching for answers
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals

Latest News

TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million...
Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US
The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.
Americans lost nearly $6 billion to fraud last year
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days