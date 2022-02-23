Texoma Local
Grayson Co. closes early voting sites due to winter weather

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas - Tamie Hayes, Grayson County Elections Administrator states plan of action regarding Primary Election Early Voting Polling site closure.

Due to the worsening weather conditions expected in Grayson County, the following is in effect:

All Early Voting polling sites will close today, February 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Van Alstyne did not open today.

All Early Voting polling sites will be closed tomorrow, February 24, 2022.

We expect to open all Early Voting polling sites on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. and have added two additional hours of voting until 9:00 P.M. Friday evening.

Please check our website and/or Facebook page for updates if this changes.

