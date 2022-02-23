Grayson County sees largest early voter turnout ahead of winter storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Since the polls for the March primary opened on Valentine’s Day, more than 6,200 people have voted in Grayson County.

Nearly 20% of all the votes cast in person happened today. Election administrators say this was their busiest day yet.

Grayson County has some of the highest voter turnout numbers in the state, per capita.

But with the winter weather looming, there’s a chance the polls will have to close.

“Coming today was a great choice, if I would have waited until tomorrow and they do close, I would have been very disappointed,” said early voter, David Norman.

Early voting ends Jan. 25th and election day take place on March 1, 2022.

