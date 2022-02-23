Texoma Local
Lamberth road construction set to be finished mid-March

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One month is about how long Sherman expected the road-closed signs to be up on Lamberth when they first started construction.

Now eight months later, the ground is still dirt.

“It really did take longer than we expected, and I know that the citizens are frustrated,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “I’m frustrated too.”

Back in June of 2021, the one-month project started to close Lamberth road for an emergency replacement of a sewer main.

“They tell us the first day ‘oh it’s only going to be a few months,’ so we get to the end of summer and they move it to October, then they move it to November and we just really want to be accessible to everyone in the town now,” said Shellie Brock, a practice director at Smile Doctors by Caskey Orthodontics.

As construction started, so did the problems.

“When you start digging, you don’t know what you’re gonna find, and this was just the job that kept on giving,” said Plyler.

First came sewers collapsing, then they said they dealt with legal issues while trying to find the owners of nearby land, and then they didn’t have enough workers to pour concrete.

All this time, the construction blocked off access to businesses.

“We’ll get a phone call saying ‘how do I get to your office, this road is blocked, it’s saying on the map the road is closed,’ so it’s been really a huge adjustment,” said Brock.

But for businesses like Smile Doctors, there’s some hope.

“The end is in sight,” said Plyler. “The light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak.”

Sherman Mayor David Plyler expects construction to finish mid-March.

“We’re ecstatic, we’re just ecstatic,” said Brock.

All they have left to do is pour the pavement.

