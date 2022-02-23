Local Co-op preparing for second round of winter weather

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - For many in Fannin County, the threat of winter weather comes with fear.

Hundreds of people went without power for days when ice built up on the power lines just a few weeks ago.

“If we have the same event that we had last time or if we have what the weather forecast is forecasting there will be outages,” said CEO and General Manager of Fannin County Electric Cooperative, John Ed Shinapugh.

Shinpaugh said the power outages the first week of February were the result of ice on the power lines and trees.

Out of the 11,500 meters Fannin County Electric Cooperative serves, 7,200 meters went dark.

“In an event like this we’ll have extra labor, extra trucks and equipment and extra inventory,” Shinpaugh said.

Shinpaugh said his team has been preparing and getting things stocked if needed to be sent out.

He said they are adding on another 50 people, on top of his already 37 employees.

“We will rotate our guys 24 hours, so there will be somebody from Fannin County Electric, our trained guys out in the field 24 hours a day from the time we get the first call until everyone is back on,” Shinpaugh said.

Shinpaugh said there isn’t much people can do to prevent power outages, but if the power does go out.

“If they got an alternative source of heat be at wood or propane or if they got a generators then they forsure make sure they have fuel to run those on, you know stay warm blankets and those types of things,” Shinpaugh said.

He said if anybody has a medical condition that requires electricity they can fill out a form through the CO-Op and they could get priority.

“If we have what they are predicting, there will be outages but we will react as quickly as possible and work until all are back on,” Shinpaugh said.

If you live in Fannin County and your power does go out, you can call (903) 583-7384 to let them know.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.