DENISON, Texas (KXII) - No one was injured after a train derailed in Denison around 5 pm Tuesday.

Denison Police said there were several overturned cars on the track.

Traffic was shut down on West Morton Street.

The railroad company Dallas Garland Northeastern was notified of the derailment and the cause of the derailment will come from them.

