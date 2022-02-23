Oklahoma roads affected by another winter storm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Just a few weeks after the ice storm in early February Oklahoma roads are once again battling severe winter weather.

But with a new storm comes new challenges for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

“The last one was water and freezing temperatures,” said ODOT spokesperson Mills Leslie. “This time we’ve got some sleet which fortunately may kind of roll off the roadways depending on if its going to melt or how the temperatures deal with it.”

Leslie says that so far this storm has been easier for the workers clearing roads.

But they’re not done yet.

“Putting down a lot of sand for sure for traction,” Leslie said. “Sometimes salt doesn’t work when temperatures get so low. So they’ll use a combination or they’ll use the sand.”

Leslie said ODOT does not want anyone driving right now, but if you do have to get out they want you to have an emergency kit.

Include things like an ice scraper, jumper cables, a bag of sand in case you get stuck, some high energy food and a shovel.

Also don’t forget to give yourself extra time to scrape your windshield and drive slowly.

“These temperatures combined with precipitation make for really slick bridges especially, and overpasses,” Leslie said. “So we really ask you to slow down and take your time and allow plenty of time to get where you need to go. Let someone know that they’re heading to a destination and just be very very careful.”

She said this storm came in quickly but they had already been pretreating roads and were ready to start clearing them.

“I know I-35 for example started coming in, started getting really sleet-covered,” Leslie said. “It had a lot of issues down there with traffic getting really slow. they’ve even brought in some additional trucks to help clear that out.”

Leslie said they’re keeping an eye out for what might hit I-35 and southeastern Oklahoma overnight.

“It seems to us that that’s probably going to be some of the concentrated areas, but right now we’re tackling it statewide.”

For updated road condition information visit okroad.org or download the Drive Oklahoma app.

