Oklahoma roads being prepared for another winter storm

ODOT is has already begun preparations to make roads as safe as possible ahead of this weeks winter storm.(WTVG)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another winter storm could be headed our way which means road conditions could get dangerous.

The winter storm that hit Texoma in early February created treacherous road conditions throughout the region.

In Ardmore, the city is expecting similar conditions this week and city engineer Josh Randell says they’ve already started preparations to respond.

“They’re getting the sanders loaded in, getting them ready, storing them inside the garage overnight so the sand stays warm,” Randell said.

They’re keeping over 200 tons of sand warm tonight with teams ready to distribute them around town and to specific problem areas.

“The crews come in they load up they go out they start hitting all their lists they go down that list, they head back, reload, and hit it again and they just continue that whole process for 24 hours,” Randell said.

Those problem areas include main street as well as busy intersections on commerce.

ODOT will be covering the highways and their preparations began yesterday.

“We had crews that were servicing vehicles, doing a little bit of pretreating, putting grind down on some of our major routes like I-35 in southern Oklahoma,” said ODOT public information officer Cody Boyd.

According to Boyd they’ll have teams working around the clock to clear up highways.

Travel will most likely be strongly discouraged but they hope to make trips as safe as possible for those who need to get on the roads.

“We realize people have to get to work, commerce has to continue and we will caution against travel if conditions get to a severe point,” Boyd said. “But we understand people have things to do and we want to push that information out so people can make the best decision.”

To access updated road condition information visit okroads.org or download the Drive Oklahoma app.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

