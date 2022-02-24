Texoma Local
Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’

Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Adobe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl says his years as a rock musician have taken a toll on his hearing.

On the Howard Stern Show last week, Grohl revealed he can hear the music on stage and in the studio, but if he’s sitting next to someone in a crowded restaurant, he can’t understand a single word they say.

He said wearing masks during the pandemic has also made it difficult for him to understand people because he’s been “reading lips for about 20 years.”

Grohl said he hasn’t gotten his hearing checked in a while, but he believes he knows what the diagnosis will be: hearing damage and tinnitus. He said his tinnitus is worse in his left ear.

In September, he told BBC he’s had tinnitus – or ringing in the ears – for the last 30 years.

Grohl was the drummer for the iconic grunge band Nirvana before forming Foo Fighters.

