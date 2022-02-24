Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Freezing rain, sleet and snow has crippled Texoma travelers on both sides of the Red River.

While North Texas continues to see freezing rain Thursday morning, Southern Oklahoma has seen sleet and snow in some places in addition to ice making roads slick and hazardous across the area.

Meteorologist Brian Briggs has the latest from the KXII Weather Center.

Our next round of wintry precipitation is moving through. Once it does we should see gradual improvements on our weather heading into the weekend #TexomaWX Posted by KXII-TV on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Freshly updated just for you Posted by KXII-TV on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Officials in Pontotoc County report all main roads mostly covered with sleet and ice.

Pontotoc County road conditions this morning. All main roads are still mostly still covered with sleet and ice . Slick... Posted by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 24, 2022

You can check road conditions and power outages in your area at the links below.

Texas Road Conditions

Oklahoma Road Conditions

Texas Power Outages

Oklahoma Power Outages

