Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Freezing rain, sleet and snow has crippled Texoma travelers on both sides of the Red River.
While North Texas continues to see freezing rain Thursday morning, Southern Oklahoma has seen sleet and snow in some places in addition to ice making roads slick and hazardous across the area.
Officials in Pontotoc County report all main roads mostly covered with sleet and ice.
