Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Road Conditions Thurs AM(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Freezing rain, sleet and snow has crippled Texoma travelers on both sides of the Red River.

While North Texas continues to see freezing rain Thursday morning, Southern Oklahoma has seen sleet and snow in some places in addition to ice making roads slick and hazardous across the area.

Meteorologist Brian Briggs has the latest from the KXII Weather Center.

Our next round of wintry precipitation is moving through. Once it does we should see gradual improvements on our weather heading into the weekend #TexomaWX

Posted by KXII-TV on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Texoma is not the only area being slammed by this winter storm. Read about its impact across the country here.

News 12 is continuously updating our list of closings as they come into our newsroom.

Freshly updated just for you

Posted by KXII-TV on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Officials in Pontotoc County report all main roads mostly covered with sleet and ice.

Pontotoc County road conditions this morning. All main roads are still mostly still covered with sleet and ice . Slick...

Posted by Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 24, 2022

You can check road conditions and power outages in your area at the links below.

Texas Road Conditions

Oklahoma Road Conditions

Texas Power Outages

Oklahoma Power Outages

Stay tuned to News 12 and this page for updates on winter weather.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk...
Southern Okla. farms included in statewide illegal marijuana sting operation
The roads Wednesday don’t look nearly as white as they did three weeks ago, but they’re just as...
Icy weather creating nightmare on Texoma roads
Witnesses say at least 6 cars overturned and the track separated
No injuries after train derails in Denison
Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
Local businesses affected by second round of winter weather
Round two of winter weather hurts worse for local businesses

Latest News

Cartwright blessing box restored after being burned to the ground
Cartwright blessing box restored after being burned to the ground
Local businesses affected by second round of winter weather
Round two of winter weather hurts worse for local businesses
TikTok trend meant to boost workout can be harmful
The roads Wednesday don’t look nearly as white as they did three weeks ago, but they’re just as...
Icy weather creating nightmare on Texoma roads