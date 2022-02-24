Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Icy weather creating nightmare on Texoma roads

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The roads Wednesday don’t look nearly as white as they did three weeks ago, but they’re just as dangerous.

“Ice is generally a little bit trickier to drive on than snow,” said AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Both can be dangerous, of course, but ice just for the very nature that it’s a glaze, it’s a little bit slicker can make it a little more difficult to drive on.”

That’s why Armbruster said the roads aren’t safe.

Winter weather can cause dead batteries, flat tires, and stranded vehicles.

So if you do have to get out, start practicing safe driving before even getting behind the wheel.

“Before you get on the road make sure that, of course, you’re scraping any debris or precipitation off your windshield and off your car,” said Armbruster.

Once on the road, drive slowly, keep the headlights on, brake gently, and keep a bigger distance between you and other cars.

‘You’re leaving at least three times more space than usual between you and other vehicles just to stop and react,” said Armbruster.

Another danger while driving in sub-freezing temps- bridges and anything steep.

“A slight incline can cause all sorts of issues for drivers, so just be mindful of that,” said Armbruster. “Bridges, overpasses freeze sooner than other surface areas.”

But Armbruster said driving anywhere should be a last resort because the safest option is going nowhere at all.

“Just heed the warning and stay home and be safe if at all possible,” said Armbruster.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk...
Southern Okla. farms included in statewide illegal marijuana sting operation
Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Friends, family of woman found dead in burning apartment still searching for answers
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals

Latest News

The Oklahoma department of transportation is working to stay on top of road clearing efforts...
Oklahoma roads affected by another winter storm
A community blessing box in Cartwright which holds non-perishable foods and other items has...
Cartwright blessing box restored after being burned to the ground
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
grayson county early voting turnout
Grayson Co. closes early voting sites due to winter weather