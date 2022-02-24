Icy weather creating nightmare on Texoma roads

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The roads Wednesday don’t look nearly as white as they did three weeks ago, but they’re just as dangerous.

“Ice is generally a little bit trickier to drive on than snow,” said AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Both can be dangerous, of course, but ice just for the very nature that it’s a glaze, it’s a little bit slicker can make it a little more difficult to drive on.”

That’s why Armbruster said the roads aren’t safe.

Winter weather can cause dead batteries, flat tires, and stranded vehicles.

So if you do have to get out, start practicing safe driving before even getting behind the wheel.

“Before you get on the road make sure that, of course, you’re scraping any debris or precipitation off your windshield and off your car,” said Armbruster.

Once on the road, drive slowly, keep the headlights on, brake gently, and keep a bigger distance between you and other cars.

‘You’re leaving at least three times more space than usual between you and other vehicles just to stop and react,” said Armbruster.

Another danger while driving in sub-freezing temps- bridges and anything steep.

“A slight incline can cause all sorts of issues for drivers, so just be mindful of that,” said Armbruster. “Bridges, overpasses freeze sooner than other surface areas.”

But Armbruster said driving anywhere should be a last resort because the safest option is going nowhere at all.

“Just heed the warning and stay home and be safe if at all possible,” said Armbruster.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.