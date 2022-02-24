Minimizing injuries during slip and falls

(KXII) - Slipping and falling can be unavoidable at times but there are things you can do to make sure you minimize the damage done to your body.

Medics with the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority say you should have your hands out of your pockets to grab onto something when you’re going down.

They say to make sure you take choppy steps to maintain your balance the best. If you can fall on your butt, shoulder or hips. The areas of your body with more cushion.

“Your head bleeds more than any part of your body so if you fall and hit your head your chances of bleeding out are higher,” said ambulance authority EMT Dalton Mahoney.

Mahoney said there is no real way to prepare for a fall but you want to make sure your hands are out of your pockets so you’re able to grab onto guard rails if they’re around.

“If you have your feet planted and your body centered and take slower steps it’s going to alleviate your chances of falling,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney said your hands can also bounce off surroundings and things you may hit on your way down. He said always take your time to assess the damage a fall has done while you’re on the ground.

“A lot of people get embarrassed and you want to get up as fast as you can,” Mahoney said. “But if you’re injured you’re going to fall right back down and cause your injuries to be worse.”

Mahoney said to have your cellphone on your person so you have a way of communicating if you are injured and you need to call someone for help.

Randy Springfield, executive director with the Choctaw County Ambulance Authority, said most of the calls they’ve gotten have dealt with hip, wrist and ankle injuries as a result of people trying to catch themselves as they go down.

“Most of the slip and fall hazards that we see are on elevated porches, any type of wood surfaces, asphalt, concrete that are really smooth,” Springfield said. “Any sort of surface that gets exposure to the ice and it melts and refreezes.”

Springfield said for elderly fall patients, seek immediate care but understand that with the icy roads EMS response times may be slower.

