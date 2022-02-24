Round two of winter weather hurts worse for local businesses

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With this second round of winter weather Texoma is receiving in the month of February schools, daycares, and restaurants are closing their doors due to icy roads.

“We wanted to stay open you know so the community had a place to go,” Manager at La Mesa Hannah Bond said.

It’s round two of winter weather in Texoma.

Come Thursday, it won’t be just schools and daycares are closing, some restaurants will too.

“It’s definitely hard for the restaurant because you know if we’re not profiting if we don’t get anybody in and the waitresses aren’t either but like I said we gotta stay open so that there is a place where people can go to,” Bond said.

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Sherman, closed for one day just 3 weeks ago during the first winter storm, but opened up again for the community.

“It hasn’t been great for the servers but we wanted to stay open so that, I’m sure a lot of people didn’t make it to the grocery store in time and so just a place to be able to come and eat,” Bond said.

Bond said staying open during these hard times is worth it.

“We’ve heard multiple people say like thank y’all so much for being open we really appreciate it,” Bond said.

Other places around Texoma announced they would be closing early on Wednesday and completely shut on Thursday.

La Mesa still doesn’t know their plan yet, but they say staying open is their hope.

