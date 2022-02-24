Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Round two of winter weather hurts worse for local businesses

Local businesses affected by second round of winter weather
Local businesses affected by second round of winter weather(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With this second round of winter weather Texoma is receiving in the month of February schools, daycares, and restaurants are closing their doors due to icy roads.

“We wanted to stay open you know so the community had a place to go,” Manager at La Mesa Hannah Bond said.

It’s round two of winter weather in Texoma.

Come Thursday, it won’t be just schools and daycares are closing, some restaurants will too.

“It’s definitely hard for the restaurant because you know if we’re not profiting if we don’t get anybody in and the waitresses aren’t either but like I said we gotta stay open so that there is a place where people can go to,” Bond said.

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina in Sherman, closed for one day just 3 weeks ago during the first winter storm, but opened up again for the community.

“It hasn’t been great for the servers but we wanted to stay open so that, I’m sure a lot of people didn’t make it to the grocery store in time and so just a place to be able to come and eat,” Bond said.

Bond said staying open during these hard times is worth it.

“We’ve heard multiple people say like thank y’all so much for being open we really appreciate it,” Bond said.

Other places around Texoma announced they would be closing early on Wednesday and completely shut on Thursday.

La Mesa still doesn’t know their plan yet, but they say staying open is their hope.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said an estimated 100,000 plants and thousands of pounds of bulk...
Southern Okla. farms included in statewide illegal marijuana sting operation
Chaos broke out in the streets of Sherman Friday night and Sherman police said up to more than...
15 kids & adults break out into a brawl in Sherman neighborhood
34-year-old Lauren Hendon and her dog were found dead in her apartment that was engulfed in...
Friends, family of woman found dead in burning apartment still searching for answers
A Hendrix man was arrested at his home where he had been illegally growing 397 marijuana plants...
Hendrix man arrested for illegally growing nearly 400 marijuana plants
A Garvin County woman in is jail on two counts of cruelty to animals.
Garvin Co. woman arrested for cruelty to animals

Latest News

TikTok trend meant to boost workout can be harmful
The roads Wednesday don’t look nearly as white as they did three weeks ago, but they’re just as...
Icy weather creating nightmare on Texoma roads
The Oklahoma department of transportation is working to stay on top of road clearing efforts...
Oklahoma roads affected by another winter storm
A community blessing box in Cartwright which holds non-perishable foods and other items has...
Cartwright blessing box restored after being burned to the ground