TikTok trend meant to boost workout can be harmful

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Another day, another TikTok trend. This time, young gym-goers are consuming pre workout powder mix in its raw form. It’s called dry- scooping and apparently it’s all the rage.

Pre-workout powders have been around for many years. They are used to augment performance and improve physical output. But these powders are meant to be mixed with water and consumed gradually.

It may take up to sixty minutes after drinking it to feel the effects, but many believe that dry scooping hits you at a quicker rate and gives you a bigger energy boost.

“It’s probably more of a mental thing and a trend than it is a physical thing,” said Shawn Teamann, owner of Nautilus Family Fitness.

The main ingredient in these powders is caffeine, and high amounts of it.

“All of these pre workouts have no caffeine restriction and the amount of caffeine included is about five times in excess the FDA limit,” said Cardiologist Tariq Yousuf.

While the amount of caffeine remains the same regardless if you’re mixing it in water or dry scooping it, dry scooping it can pose a series of health risks like choking and heart complications.

“The main things you can see are rapid heart rate, something called supraventricular tachycardia,” said Dr. Yousuf. “A lot of patients start to develop start to develop coronary spasms and chest pain where the arteries around their heart start to tighten up a little bit.”

To avoid health problems, Dr. Yousuf recommends cutting out pre-workout entirely but if you must have it, don’t dry scoop it.

“I’m not a strong proponent for it, but if you are going to take it please at least take as instructed and you should know the impact short term and long term that pre-workout can have on your body.”

