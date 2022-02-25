Atmos Energy donates $15 thousand to Meals on Wheels of Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - – Atmos Energy presented $15,000 to Meals on Wheels of Texoma on Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at their headquarters in Sherman.

According to Atmos Energy, the donation will support Meals on Wheels’ efforts to serve over 30,000 meals a month to seniors most at risk of food insecurity while also delivering tender loving care to those homebound Seniors in Grayson, Fannin, and Cooke counties in North Texas.

