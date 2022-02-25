Crash numbers down for this winter storm, but OHP expects increase

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Roads across Texoma are in dangerous condition following the most recent winter storm, creating busy and long work days for Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP trooper Eric Foster said the storm that moved in on Wednesday created dangerous but manageable conditions across the state. But things are going to get worse before they get better, Foster said.

“You’ll never hear us saying we’re not responding to this or to that,” Foster said. “We always respond.”

OHP has done quite a bit of responding.

On Wednesday 157 crashes were reported statewide, with around 30 resulting in injuries.

“Last ice storm we were in the 11 to 12 hundred call range,” Foster said. “Those are bad numbers. So when you’re talking 11 to 12 hundred calls for service statewide, those are significant numbers. Yesterday they were lower than they normally are.”

Foster said most of those crashes have occurred in high traffic areas, such as near large cities or busy highways.

He also says that as the sleet and snow slows accidents could increase.

“When precipitation is falling, people do try to slow down,” Foster said. “But when it’s clear like it has been for a couple hours now, that’s when we see more crashes because people get a false sense of security.”

Foster said drivers should continue being cautious on roadways, and not let accidents lead to more accidents by becoming distracted.

“People are driving by with their cell phone in their hand, filming first responders,” Foster said. “That is super dangerous.”

Most of the precipitation may be over with, but temperatures are expected to remain low, which means OHP will continue its winter storm response.

“Personnel will be available, we’ll take every call that comes into us from the citizens,” Foster said. “If they need help, they can be assured the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be there.”

Foster said that due to high call volumes, people may have to wait longer than usual for assistance-so dress for the weather.

