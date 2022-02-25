Texoma Local
Drivers beware of black ice as road conditions improve

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thankfully, most of Texoma won’t see too much more wintry precipitation, but officials are warning not to let your guard down quite yet.

“Dispatcher: Attention EMS. Have a report of a semi jackknifed.”

Reports of icy accidents blared across police scanners as wintry precipitation rolled in more than 24 hours ago.

“Dispatcher: Have a one-vehicle accident split off the road, hit a concrete culvert, caller advises he has a nose bleed.”

Sherman Police responded to more than 20 crashes since 5 am Wednesday.

“Right now, people need to be aware of every road in Sherman,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen, the public information officer for the Sherman Police Department. “It’s very icy outside. Even walking down the driveway to get to your car can be dangerous.”

And tow truck companies like Texoma Autocare and Wrecker Service said they’ve already helped 10 to 15 people get unstuck, mostly semi-trucks.

They’re working just about non-stop.

“All day yesterday, most of the night last night, and since eight o’clock this morning,” said Towing Supervisor Sonny Osborne.

Even as ice begins to melt in Texoma, Osborne said drivers should still be careful, especially with temperatures still below freezing.

“Slow down. You can’t really tell there is ice on the road,” said Osborne. “It looks like it’s wet, and it’s spraying water, but it’s still slick underneath.”

Black ice is also a concern.

“Usually, when we see the black ice is when the surface roads are good to go, but like bridges and things where you have patches of ice,” said Mullen.

Temperatures aren’t expected to go above freezing until Friday.

So, in the meantime...

“We just ask everyone to be very careful and please limit your travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Mullen.

