Gas prices rising, result of Russia invading Ukraine

rising gas prices
rising gas prices(KFYR-TV)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s only been a day since Russia invaded Ukraine and the United States is already seeing an economic impact.

The rise in gas prices has already been a concern for many Americans before the invasion, and now, they’re only getting higher.

Overnight crude oil has increased to more than a hundred dollars a barrel, causing gasoline to increase about 20 cents more and diesel about 30 cents more a gallon.

“It’s a huge shock to our system we don’t see this type of volatility unless it’s a world crisis, we haven’t seen this kind of spike in prices since 9/11,” CEO of Douglass Distributing Brad Douglass said.

Douglass said the oil market is concerned about the sanctions that are coming as a result of Russia invading Ukraine.

He said the sanctions will cut off roughly 10 percent of crude oil which is driving up the price.

“What you’re starting to see is $3.39 a gallon of gasoline and diesel prices as high as $3.89 a gallon after the increases that the industry has taken last night as well as today’s prices,” Douglass said.

GasBuddy said the national average could rise to 5 to 15 cents a gallon over the next two weeks.

They said come April or May, gas prices could be a dollar more.

“I really don’t see that kind of panic situation in which we have five or six dollar gasoline you know certainly four is a possibility on the short term but no nothing like what we saw years ago,” Douglass said.

GasBuddy said there could be some relief in July or August, but until then.

“Just simple steps like not speeding, not accelerating quickly, relaxing your use of your air conditioner things like that can go a long way to helping to save as well,” Spokesperson for AAA Texas Daniel Armbruster said.

Not only are gas prices increasing, according to GasBuddy, airline tickets could as well, and they say individuals who use Uber, Lyft, or even food delivery services could see a fuel surge charge on their account when ordering a ride.

