Ice on The Ground, Clearing Skies, FRIGID Tonight!

Sunshine Friday, but a cold rain is in the cards for Saturday
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Skies will slowly clear overnight, and with snow and ice on the ground in most places, it will become frigid. Minimum temperatures over a two-inch snowpack in northern Texoma may dip to 9 degrees, most spots with lighter accumulations will bottom out in the low to mid-teens.

Friday sunshine boosts daytime highs to near 40 degrees, a sunny morning will be followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. An upper low pivots across the Southern Plains on Saturday, it will cause an over-running pattern which makes for a cold rain on Saturday. The rain may mix with wet snow or sleet, but with above freezing temperatures accumulations are not expected. Sunshine bursts forth on Sunday!

Fairly dry air remains in place and this will allow for chilly nights to continue, but warmer winds drive highs to around 70 by the middle of next week. It’s going to feel great!

Here’s your 7-Day:

Friday: Mostly sunny and not as cold

Saturday: 60% Rain

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny, warmer

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

