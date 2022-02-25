Ice on The Ground, Clearing Skies, FRIGID Tonight!
Sunshine Friday, but a cold rain is in the cards for Saturday
Skies will slowly clear overnight, and with snow and ice on the ground in most places, it will become frigid. Minimum temperatures over a two-inch snowpack in northern Texoma may dip to 9 degrees, most spots with lighter accumulations will bottom out in the low to mid-teens.
Friday sunshine boosts daytime highs to near 40 degrees, a sunny morning will be followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. An upper low pivots across the Southern Plains on Saturday, it will cause an over-running pattern which makes for a cold rain on Saturday. The rain may mix with wet snow or sleet, but with above freezing temperatures accumulations are not expected. Sunshine bursts forth on Sunday!
Fairly dry air remains in place and this will allow for chilly nights to continue, but warmer winds drive highs to around 70 by the middle of next week. It’s going to feel great!
Here’s your 7-Day:
Friday: Mostly sunny and not as cold
Saturday: 60% Rain
Sunday: Sunny skies
Monday: Sunny, warmer
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
