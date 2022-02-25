Man found dead in car in Dorchester

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s office said a man was found dead inside his car in Dorchester on Thursday.

Officers said the 28-year-old was found near the intersection of State Highway 289 and Crestview Drive with two dogs in his car.

The animals were released to animal control.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved and are working to confirm the man’s cause of death.

Officers said it may have been weather related.

