Preventing treacherous road conditions during winter storms

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the second round of winter weather and a second round of school and business closures to come with it.

As freezing rain and sleet fell around Texoma, cars and trucks were slipping and sliding all over the roadways.

“You would have to have trucks going up and down the road every five seconds,” Fannin County Emergency Manager, Troy Hudson.

Hudson believes more needs to be done to treat the roads when winter weather hits in this area but he knows it’s not that simple.

“More man power, more heavy equipment to tackle something like this,” said Hudson.

The Texas Department of Transportation Paris District is comprised of nine counties including Grayson, Fannin and Lamar. These nine counties make up 6,146 square miles with only 270 crew members to treat the roads.

“Brine trucks, we also have dump trucks that can be fitted with plows and we have the big motor graters that can work as snow plows as well,” said TXDOT Public Information Officer, Tim Mcalavy.

TXDOT reported crews treated the roads and bridges with a brining solution before the winter storm hit but it still wasn’t enough.

“We had 20 accidents within the first eight hours of when it started,” said Hudson.

Hudson hopes it’s a lesson learned for future bouts of winter weather.

“Having enough trucks to keep up, and obviously with trucks and equipment you got to have man power,” said Hudson.

