Texas H.S. Basketball Playoff Schedule - February 25-26

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Here are the Texas high school basketball playoff pairings for February 25-26, 2022.

Friday - Boys

Whitesboro vs Leonard 7pm @ Princeton

Howe vs Madison 7pm @ Lebanon Trail

Bells vs Ponder 6pm @ Prosper Rock Hill

Paris vs Terrell 8pm @ Commerce

Lindsay vs Rivercrest 7pm @ Bonham

Celeste vs Clarksville 7pm @ Whitewright

Dodd City vs Slidell 5pm @ Tioga

Friday - Girls

Muenster vs Stamford 8pm @ McKinney North

Paris vs Lincoln 6pm @ Commerce

Dodd City vs Huckabay 5pm @ Mansfield Legacy

Saturday - Boys

Van Alstyne vs Wilmer-Hutchins 3pm @ Plano West

TCS vs Lubbock Kingdom Prep 4pm @ Vernon

Melissa vs Carter 2pm @ RL Turner

Anna vs Roosevelt 4pm @ TBA

Muenster vs McLeod 5pm @ Paris Chisum

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.