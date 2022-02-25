Texoma Local
Whitewright man arrested for allegedly biting landlord’s finger off

Deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly biting his landlords finger off
Deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly biting his landlords finger off(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly biting one of his landlords fingers off.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Dakota Willis was arrested on February 23, 2022 after they were called out to a disturbance at the Melody Ranch RV park in Whitewright.

Deputies said when they arrived they found Willis sitting in a vehicle just outside the entrance of the RV Park.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Willis was being evicted from his lot and became involved in an altercation with one of the landlords.

Deputies said during the altercation Willis allegedly partially bit one of the landlords fingers off.

Deputies were told witnesses intervened and the two were separated when law enforcement arrived.

Willis was taken into custody for injury to the elderly causing serious bodily injury and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Willis is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

