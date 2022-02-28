Texoma Local
Cause of death released for woman found dead in Denison apartment fire

Authorities released the cause of death for a woman found dead after an apartment fire in Denison on Valentine’s Day.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Authorities released the cause of death for a woman found dead after an apartment fire in Denison on Valentine’s Day.

Grayson County Justice of the Peace Larry Atherton said 34-year-old Lauren Hendon died from smoke inhalation and burns.

Hendon, and a dog, were found dead after a fire broke out at the East Coast Apartments on West Crawford Street on Feb. 14, 2022.

A close friend spoke with News 12 about the last conversation he had with her.

“She’s always willing to listen, and has always been there. Always has some good advice. Always willing to listen to advice, not necessarily take it, but listen to it with an open ear,” said Michael Alden.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 21, 2022 that honored Hendon’s life.

