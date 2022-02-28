Warmer Days Ahead...Wind Picks Up by Thursday

Satellite imagery shows a deck of high clouds streaming across Texoma, these will be in our skies overnight through Tuesday but it should be all about the sun by the time we get to Wednesday.

The pressure gradient is very weak, so expect south to southwest winds of just a few miles per hour overnight.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Wednesday and remain there through the weekend. The next weather change is expected to come in the form of a dry line and cold front arriving Sunday, there’s a potential for strong to severe storms if the dry line meshes with daytime heating and a passing upper trough, it’s just too early to tell.

Cooler air returns behind the front Monday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Sunday: 50% thunderstorms, mainly late in the day

Monday: 30% showers, cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

