Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead...Wind Picks Up by Thursday

Sunday thunderstorms could be strong to severe
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Satellite imagery shows a deck of high clouds streaming across Texoma, these will be in our skies overnight through Tuesday but it should be all about the sun by the time we get to Wednesday.

The pressure gradient is very weak, so expect south to southwest winds of just a few miles per hour overnight.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s by Wednesday and remain there through the weekend. The next weather change is expected to come in the form of a dry line and cold front arriving Sunday, there’s a potential for strong to severe storms if the dry line meshes with daytime heating and a passing upper trough, it’s just too early to tell.

Cooler air returns behind the front Monday.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy and windy

Sunday: 50% thunderstorms, mainly late in the day

Monday: 30% showers, cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most counties in Texoma got the green light from the CDC to take off masks indoors.
CDC relaxes face mask guidelines for most of Texoma
Deputies arrested a man on Wednesday for allegedly biting his landlords finger off
Whitewright man arrested for allegedly biting landlord’s finger off
Earlier this week, the planning and zoning committee meeting approved a new apartment complex...
Development planned for old Sher-Den Mall site
Nestled in northern Carter County, the all-black town of Tatums is over a hundred years...
Tatums mayor hopes to bring new life to historic town
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

Road Conditions Thurs AM
Freezing rain, sleet, snow cripple Texoma travelers
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home