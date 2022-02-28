What to expect when you hit the polls on March 1st

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday is Texas’ primary election, they are the first state in the nation to hold a primary election for the 2022 election cycle.

Already, more than 11,900 people in Grayson County have cast their votes.

In less than 30 hours, people who live in Texas will have a better idea of who their next elected officials will be, and some will just know right out.

Tuesday’s election is for political parties to choose who will be on the ticket for the general election come November.

“The primary election is just held by the parties to choose who their nominees are going to be for the November general election, so the November general election will be when voters actually choose who is going to hold that office if they get majority of the vote in the general,” Assistant Secretary of State for Communications Office Sam Taylor said.

Many local races will be decided Tuesday night since only republican candidates filed to run in several local races.

If a race has more than two candidates, like Texas’ Fourth Congressional district for the U. S. House, and one candidate does not get a majority of the votes, a runoff election will decide who moves on to November.

“So if nobody gets 50% plus one votes in the primaries then it goes to a primary runoff and that takes place on May 24th this year,” Taylor said.

KXII is following the U.S. Congressional race, between incumbent Pat Fallon and challengers Dan Thomas and John Harper, the Texas House contest, between incumbent Reggie Smith and his challenger Shelley Luther, and the Grayson County Judge race, which pits incumbent Bill Magers against Bruce Dawsey.

“Those local races are extremely important because those are the ones that can often be decided by a very small margin.”

Due to mail in voting, some races won’t be officially called until 2 weeks out.

More than 1.6 million Texans took part in early voting statewide, which means millions could hit the polls on election day.

“Just to be patient, county election officials are working really hard to get these numbers in in a timely manner, get all the ballots tabulated and counted correctly and the most important thing is that the results are accurate,” Taylor said.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Early election votes will come in first once polls close and then election day results will follow.

News 12 will be providing you with live election coverage so keep those channels on KXII to follow along.

