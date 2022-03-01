Texoma Local
Ardmore’s Paetn Mitchell signs with Southwestern College

Ardmore's Mitchell signs with Southwestern
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Signing day at Ardmore High School for Paetn Mitchell. She is headed to Southwestern College in Kansas to play tennis. Mitchell has been a great tennis player in Ardmore and now she is excited about the chance to play at the college level.

“It’s a little nerve racking because I never thought about playing at the college level,” said Mitchell. “But now that it is set in stone, I am really excited.”

