Ardmore’s Paetn Mitchell signs with Southwestern College

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -Signing day at Ardmore High School for Paetn Mitchell. She is headed to Southwestern College in Kansas to play tennis. Mitchell has been a great tennis player in Ardmore and now she is excited about the chance to play at the college level.

“It’s a little nerve racking because I never thought about playing at the college level,” said Mitchell. “But now that it is set in stone, I am really excited.”

