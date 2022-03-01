Sherman PD searching for critical missing woman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Police said 36-year-old Lindsey Williston was last seen at 2:00 p.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Timberline Lane in Sherman.

According to the Sherman Police Department, Williston is considered a critical missing person as she has been diagnosed with a developmental disability.

Police said there is no clothing description available, but she might be carrying a dark green purse, she has a tattoo on her left arm with the name “Cody,” and she has black hair in one long braid that maybe worn up in a bun.

If you believe you have found Lindsey or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

