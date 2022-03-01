Texoma Local
S&S hires Jeff Hill as new head coach and AD

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - S&S has hired Jeff Hill to be their head coach and athletic director.

Hill comes from Hebron High School, where he was the offensive coordinator. He had been at Hebron since 2015.

Hill is a Bonham High graduate and would later play at Southeastern. He has also served as a coach at Whitewright.

Hill was approved by the S&S school board on Monday night. He replaces Josh Aleman.

