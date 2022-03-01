Texoma Local
Super Weather Mid-Week, Strong Winds by Friday

Thunderstorms Sunday, a marginal risk of severe, bears watching
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Tuesday’s satellite imagery showed clouds thinning out, leaving us mostly clear for Tuesday night, and it’s all about the sun on a beautiful Wednesday! Thursday should be much the same with a clear, cool morning and a sunny mild afternoon, highs in the 70s.

Gusts pick up dramatically by Friday, pumping in plenty of low-level Gulf moisture, making for lots of clouds, and warmer nights for the first weekend of March. Lows will run around 60 for Saturday and Sunday morning with weekend highs continuing in the 70s.

A cold front approaches late this weekend with rain and thunderstorms expected to fire up across the area on Sunday afternoon or evening, ending before sunrise Monday. Severe storms are possible, but right now the signal (potential) for dangerous storms looks to be in the marginal range. It’s 5 days out, so we know how these things can change – bears close watching.

Cooler weather surges in behind a moderately strong cold front for early next week.

Here’s your 7-Day:

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Sunny

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy and windy

Sunday: 60% thunderstorms, some strong later in the day

Monday: 30% showers, windy and cooler

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

