Texoma Expo and Livestock Show back for 65th year

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This week, the Texoma Expo and Livestock Show is back at Loy Park for an exciting week of events. Current and future leaders share the highs and lows of the agricultural industry.

“It creates leaders, leadership skills and qualities,” said TELS President, Jim Copeland.

“Definitely the lifelong friendships and the relationships you make,” said Camryn Craddock, Howe Freshman.

“Patience and just perseverance and being able to go out when no one else will,” said Jadin Hedges, Whitesboro Senior.

Agricultural industry growth, core life skills, and family traditions: just a few take-aways of the 65th annual Texoma Expo and Livestock Show.

Monday, Hedges, won Reserve Champion Meat Pen for his rabbits.

“I’m the fourth generation of showers in my family starting with my great-grandpa going down to my dad and then me,” said Hedges.

Jim Copeland first came to the show in 1976 to show his animals. Now he’s expo president.

“The show has been increasing every year, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger, more people involved,” said Copeland.

This year saw a record of more than 1,200 entries across 13 FFA chapters and 4-H clubs. They show lambs, goats, rabbits and chickens, steers, swine and ag mechanics projects.

Between pandemic supply chain issues and now Russia/Ukraine war effects, Copeland said the agriculture industry is seeing continued stress.

“It is a world economy so when there’s struggling over there, we’re struggling here. The raw materials, we’re having trouble getting raw materials to make things here in the United States and it’s greatly affected everybody including the agricultural industry,” said Copeland.

But stress and fear...

“Everything we do in the agricultural industry requires diesel fuel and gasoline to operate the tractors and machinery and so forth,” said Copeland.

Can’t stop the passion behind agricultural leaders...

“It means a lot to me that the citizens of Grayson County support this so much and so many people still want to be involved in this industry. Very important industry for the United States,” said Copeland.

And future leaders.

“Definitely step out of your comfort zone and get involved in our industry because there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like the agricultural industry,” said Craddock.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.