Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities released the cause of death for a woman found dead after an apartment fire in...
Cause of death released for woman found dead in Denison apartment fire
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is again his party’s nominee after a commanding win over a band of...
Texas Gov. Abbott gets GOP nod for 3rd term
Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.
Voting locations for the Texas primary elections
The Grayson County Sheriff’s office said a man was found dead inside his car in Dorchester on...
Police identify man found dead in car in Dorchester
The Sherman Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Critical missing woman found

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nomination hearing...
Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month
No jail time for 'big brother' in fraternity hazing death
The regional police department and Kharkiv National University have been targeted in a military...
RAW: Building burns in Kharkiv, Ukraine after attacks
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify