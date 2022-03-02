Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Obesity Care Week 2022

TMC Medical Minutes-Obesity Care Week 2022
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hugo man was arrested after a 17-year-old girl told the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office he...
Girl says Hugo man threatened to kill her, ‘have sex with her dead body’
Howe Police were called to the Pradera Trailer Park Thursday to a shots fired call and arrested...
Howe man arrested after ‘tennis shoe sale’ leads to shots fired
Firefighters say a trailer home, a bass boat and a storage shed were covered in flames by the...
Grass fire destroys home in Sherman
Ukrainian exchange student in Gainesville talks about current attacks on her home country
Ukrainian studying in Texoma talks current attacks on her home country
A father in central Texas is being celebrated after he jumped into the ring at a rodeo earlier...
Dad jumps into action to shield son from angry rodeo bull

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-PreEclampsia
TMC Medical Minutes-PreEclampsia
TMC Medical Minutes-Obesity Care Week 2022
TMC Medical Minutes-Colon Cancer Screening